On today’s show, we return to Wild Crab where we dig into the famous Crab Boil. Then we are joined by Made Strong to enhance the conversation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Finally, the Fort Wayne Center for Learning explains how its programs help children with learning difficulties.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.