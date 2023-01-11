On today’s show, we sit down with rapper and artist Mic Strong to learn what influences his music. Then we head to Turnstone Center and tour their facilities and learn how they help with rehabilitation. Finally, we have our First Wealth Wednesday with Foster Financial.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.