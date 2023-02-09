On today’s show, Camp Red Cedar joins us to discuss their upcoming Boots & Bourbon fundraiser. Then our Best Reviews Team has a look at some last-minute gifts for your Valentine. Plus, we learn about maintaining your furnace during the winter with Peterman Brothers. We also have a Valentine’s Day edition of the Social Scene.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.