On today’s show, we are joined by Christian Pop Artist Sean BE as we learn more about his journey, and he performs his new single “Center Stage”. Plus, we have this week’s Wealth Wednesday with Foster Financial as we discuss how employer contributions are impacted by the new Secure 2.0 Act.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio.