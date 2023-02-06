On today’s show, we return to Three Rivers Distilling Company to sample some of the spirits and cocktails they have to offer. Our Best Reviews team has a look at some workouts you can do in the comfort of your home. Plus, Doc Dancer joins us to discuss the importance of maintaining your HVAC unit during the winter for maximum efficiency.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.