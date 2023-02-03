On today’s show, we head to Roanoke to visit Monte Cristo Wine Bar and learn about their new menu items and what types of events they host. Plus we have a look ahead at the GRAMMY Awards this weekend and events going on in town in this week’s Social Scene.
Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.