On today’s show, we head to Black Canyon Restaurant to learn all about their wood fire grill and the dining experience. Then we prepare for spring as we get the details on the 50th year of the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show. Plus, Power Swabs is back with a deal on how to get a whiter smile.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.