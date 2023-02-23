On today’s show, we are learning all about bees and honey with Bee Great Marketplace as they detail their upcoming Beginner Bee School. Summit Physical Therapy is also here to get you into running shape. Then, our Best Reviews team has a look at makeup essentials. Plus, Jessica has a look at weekend events in the Social Scene.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.