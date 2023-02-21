On today’s show, we are back at Lunar Infusions Kombucha in South Whitley, to sample all of their Kombucha flavors. Jessica also gives sauerkraut a taste for the first time. Then we have some tips to make your home comfortable for the upcoming spring season with Home Comfort Experts.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.