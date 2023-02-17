On today’s show, we head to Windows, Doors & More to find out how they help with helping you envision your home renovations. Then Honeywell Arts Academy joins us to break down all they have to offer for those looking to pursue music. Plus, Hoosier Lottery is here with a WILD way to win!

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.