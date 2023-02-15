On today’s show, we get the details on Weather The Fort, a fun downtown event this weekend. Then we are joined by the United Way of Allen County to learn more about their upcoming food drive. Plus, it’s Women’s Wealth Wednesday where Foster Financial offers tips when it comes to pensions.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.