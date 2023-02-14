On today’s show, it’s Valentine’s Day and we are celebrating by giving you some options for last-minute gifts. We head to Kilwins in Downtown Fort Wayne to see all the varieties of chocolates they offer and we even dip some strawberries and make waffle cones, before tasting their wide selection of ice cream. Plus, The FIND is here with some items you can pick up for yourself or a gift for a loved one.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.