On today’s show, we are celebrating Galentine’s Day with The City Moms as they help us with some fun ways to get together with friends. Then, we return to Monte Cristo Wine Bar to expand our wine pallet with their variety of offerings. Plus, McKibben Law is here to discuss how she fights for her clients and answers some legal questions.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.