On today’s show, we learn how to blow glass as we visit The Glass Park and create a glass paperweight. Then, it’s Women’s Wealth Wednesday with Foster Financial as we find out important steps those that are widowed need to take to make sure their finances are in order. Plus, Zulily is celebrating their birthday by helping you find good deals.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.