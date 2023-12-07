On today’s show, we are joined by Joel from Ovation Insurance to discuss insurance protocol when encountering a home fire or if you experience loss of property. Then Visit Indy joins us to highlight some holiday attractions happening in Indianapolis this month. Plus, the Monogram Shoppe is here to give us a peak at the fun puzzles and games they have in their store.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.