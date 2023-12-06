On today’s show, we head to M Vince Nail Spa to learn about their services, including the details nail work they offer. Plus, they have a special holiday offer for our viewers. Then, we are joined by the mother & daughter duo founders of The Style That Binds Us, as they give us some fashion tips to build a wardrobe.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.