On today’s show, we visit Conner’s Rooftop and their Buddy The Elf Pop-Up Christmas Experience. We meet Buddy and taste some of their featured drinks and food for the season. Then, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is here to talk about the organization and their upcoming Youth Leadership Summit taking place on December 9th at Indiana Tech.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.