On today’s show, we visit FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services and speak with two of their Prearrangement Advisors to discuss the importance of planning. Then, we are joined by Shaffer Multimedia as we learn about all of the different ways they can take your event to the next level, including immersive projections. Plus, Blue Jacket joins us to give us the details on the yearly Fantasy of Lights display.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams