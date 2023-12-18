On today’s show, we visit HoneyBaked Ham to learn how they can help you build the perfect holiday meal. Then, Xfinity by Comcast joins us to give us some gift ideas in the world of tech. Plus, it’s Money Monday and Foster Financial is here to discuss what you need to know when it comes to Medicare and IRMAA.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.