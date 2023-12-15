On today’s show, we visit Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco to taste some of their new specialty whiskeys and booze infused chocolates. Then, we have gift ideas for adults and kids. First, Jessica tries out the DrinkMate OmniFizz, then she shows off the ‘I’m the Chef Too’ Baking Kit. Plus, we celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day with a sweater from Tipsy Elves.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.