On today’s show, we hit the ice at Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink as we learn about how you can find fun for the whole family this winter. Then, the Monogram Shoppe joins us with a look at the unique Santas and nutcrackers that you can find. Plus, we visit Peter Franklin Jewelers to see some of their jewelry options.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.