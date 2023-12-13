On today’s show, we learn some holiday crafts you can make from boxes and items from around the house from Two Men and a Truck. Then, it’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to discuss Social Security and how it is adjusted for inflation. Plus, we get the details on this year’s top Golden Globe nominees.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.