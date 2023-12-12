On today’s show, we visit Metea County Park to learn all about the upcoming Polar Plunge that will take place there to support Special Olympics Indiana. Then, Singer & Songwriter Christiana Danielle joins us to talk about her upcoming performance “Home for the Holidays” which will benefit the Euell A Wilson Center. Plus, theCityMoms join us in the studio with some holiday hosting hacks.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.