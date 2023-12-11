On today’s show, we visit The Club Room at The Clyde to learn all about their upcoming Countdown to New Year’s Party on New Year’s Eve. Jessica samples some of their staple menu and specialty drinks. Plus, we hear from two of the Sweetwater All Stars about their performance that night.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.