On today’s show, we have a fun look back at the last month with some of our favorites like trying Axe Throwing and Laser Tag at Combat Ops, sampling some of the food and boba at Zing Asian Fusion Cuisine, and getting some tree decorating tips for Christmas at Dan’s Porch & Patio.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.