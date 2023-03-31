On today’s show, we have a fun look back at the last month with some of our favorites like meeting Twiggy, the Waterskiing Squirrel, and tasting some specialty cocktails at Copper Spoon. We also got relationship advice from author Richard Phillips and become grillologists with Mad Dog and Merill.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.