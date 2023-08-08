On today’s show, we learn all about Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and how they provide a unique experience for youth to learn specialized skills for the future. Then, Peak Sales Recruiting joins us to discuss the Indiana job market. Plus, we find all things baking at Country Kitchen SweetArt.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.