On today’s show, we head to a’Roma Pizza to learn all about the popular pizza spot in Fort Wayne. Jessica also gets hands-on with creating some of their specialties from pizza to sausage rolls and the Italian grinder. a’Roma Pizza is located at 1123 East State Blvd, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at aromapizzafw.com

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more!