On today’s show, we get a look at all of the pet gifts and products you can find at the Monogram Shoppe. Then, United Way of Allen County joins us in studio to discuss their upcoming ‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser. Plus, we learn all about family fun at the free Labor Day Picnic put on by our local unions.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.