On today’s show, we speak with actress Samantha Hanratty from Yellowjackets, about an organization near to her heart, Smile Train. We learn how they help children with cleft lips and cleft palates and how they are chasing a world record when it comes to smiles. Then, theCityMoms is back with a look at some must-have baby products. Plus, Edwin Coe joins us in the studio to discuss their summer cocktail menu and events.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.