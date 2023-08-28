On today’s show, we are joined by Foster Financial for our first Money Monday, where we discuss different choices you have when it comes to selecting a life insurance policy. Then, Fort Wayne Ballet joins us in studio to discuss their upcoming season. Plus, our BestReviews team has some unique products that will help simplify your life.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.