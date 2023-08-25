On today’s show, we return to Saisaki Japanese Restaurant in Downtown Fort Wayne to sample some of their entrees with their owner and chef. Then, Jessica steps behind the bar to mix up some of their specialty cocktails.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.