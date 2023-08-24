On today’s show, we visit Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery to discuss the procedures they specialize in and learn about their upcoming Open House. Then, Arts United joins us to give us all the details on this weekend’s Taste of the Arts Festival. Plus, Architectural Digest has a look at some of the moving statistics across the country and why Fort Wayne is a moving destination.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.