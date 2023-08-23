On today’s show, we visit Saisaki Japanese Restaurant, as Jessica meets the owner and learns about how the restaurant found a home in Downtown Fort Wayne. Then, it’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to discuss how to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Plus, we have a look at the top trends in the automotive world from the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance Auto Show.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.