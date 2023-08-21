On today’s show, we get important information regarding cybersecurity and how to keep your data safe from Nerds on Site. Then, we return to Umi to taste some of their entrees including their sushi platter.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.