On today’s show, we visit the Fort Wayne Museum of Art to explore their exhibit focused on the murals at the Allen County Courthouse. Then, Hoosier Shuttle joins us in the studio to discuss their services that help you get from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis. Plus, Foster Financial is here for Women’s Wealth Wednesday.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.