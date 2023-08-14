On today’s show, we visit the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation. We speak to Dr. Mirro about how the center came to be and how they provide the tools for research. Then, we learn about a medical device that was taken from prototype to completion through the Innovation Program. Plus, we speak with Dr. Mark O’Sullivan who is here from Ireland, testing his product from NeuroBell that won the Innovation Challenge last year.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.