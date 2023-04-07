On today’s show, we visit the new Art Deco Glass Exhibit at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and learn some of the techniques used to create beautiful works of art. Then we get all the details about the upcoming Water Lantern Festival at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.