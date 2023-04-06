On today’s show, we have a look at all the food options at Union Street Market West Hall. Then we learn all about the Hearts, Horseshoes & Heros event to honor a Purple Heart veteran put on by Heart of the City Fort Wayne and Summit Equestrian Center. Plus, The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is here to talk all about the upcoming Give Greater Allen County fundraiser.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.