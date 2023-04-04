On today’s show, Broadway at the Embassy has just two shows remaining, and we learn all about what’s to come in the coming months. Then we head to M Vince Nail Spa to learn about their lash and facial services. Plus, AT&T is here to give us some tech items to grab before you head out on that family vacation.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.