On today’s show, we visit Country Kitchen SweetArt to find out how they can meet all of your baking needs along with teaching through their classes. Then, we learn all about the Grand Opening of Chicken Salad Chick and how you can get free chicken salad for a year. Plus, Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana is here to discuss their upcoming Hope Challenge and how you can join the event.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.