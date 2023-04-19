On today’s show, we get all the details on the Michiana Wine Festival coming to Fort Wayne later this month. Then in Wealth Wednesday with Foster Financial we learn all about Savings I Bonds and why they have been a popular investment due to inflation. Plus, we are getting a resistance band workout with OPS Fitness.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.