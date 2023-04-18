On today’s show, we return to Recon Power Bikes Headquarters in Fort Wayne to give some of the bikes a test ride. Then Dupont Family Dentistry is here as we learn more about how they use technology to create dentures and some of the specials they have for the spring season.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.