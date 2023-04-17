On today’s show, we tour Recon Power Bikes Headquarters in Fort Wayne, as we learn all about how they formed and how they are helping people get around, including law enforcement. Then theCityMoms joins us once again with a couple of places to visit if you are looking for a family road trip outside of northeast Indiana.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.