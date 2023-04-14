On today’s show, we are joined by The Lawn Lover, Justin Hyndman, as he gives us some tips to make sure your lawn starts off Spring on a good note. Then AT&T is here as we discuss the importance of cybersecurity during tax season. Plus, we head to Project Ballet to learn how they offer a unique and specialized education and dance program.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.