On today’s show, we are joined by The Impact Center as we learn about their mission and how they bring the community together with their Food Truck Mondays that start May 1st. Then we find out how Paul Davis works to make sure your home or business is restored after a disaster such as a fire or a flood. Plus, it’s Women’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to discuss how women are more likely to donate to charities and how they can use some strategies to save even more on taxes.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.