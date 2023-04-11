On today’s show, we have a look at the newest Electric Vehicles and more from the New York International Auto Show. We are also joined by AT&T as they bring some technology that will be useful outdoors during a workout. Plus, we mix up a cocktail and taste some food at Hotel Tango Distillery.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.