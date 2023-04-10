On today’s show, we return to Christopher James Menswear to learn all about the new technology they have to help measure and customize shirts. Then we get some tips from CityMoms for sustainable household items. Plus, our BestReviews team has a look at some of their top picks for outdoor comfort when attending sporting events.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.