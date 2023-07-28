On today’s show, we are celebrating 200 episodes with a Barbie Party! First, have a Barbie Fashion show in our Dreamhouse decorated studio. Then, Dress for Success Fort Wayne joins us to discuss how their organization empowers women getting into the workforce. Plus, we speak with Pop Pop Balloons about how they transformed our studio into a Barbie Theme.
Special Thanks:
Girls Hair
Brook & Co.
561 West Connexion Way, Columbia City
260-244-6002
Girls Makeup
Blush Boutique
821 Broadway, Fort Wayne
260-760-5857
Popcorn
Poptique
912 Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
260-422-3777
Barbie & 200th Cookies
Cookie Cottage
620 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne
260-471-6678
Cake
Mo’s Cupcakes & Endless Sweets
260-229-6997
moscupcakes.sweet@gmail.com
Set Decoration
Pop Pop Balloon
260-580-8209
Barbie Movie Tickets
Honeywell Center
275 West Market Street, Wabash
260-563-1102
Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.