Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams talks to Megan Price, Corporate Sponsor & Events Manager for Science Central, about tonight’s Mixology event that brings bartenders from across the city for a night of competition and fun! Jessica will also emcee the event tonight! Learn more at sciencecentral.org.
Fort Wayne’s Best Bartenders at Science Central’s Mixology
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
